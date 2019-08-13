Vienna International Centre Invites Expats and Locals for Anniversary Event

VIC Vienna International Centre (UNO City) and ACV Austria Center Vienna from a bird's eye view. / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / www.pov.at

The UN Vienna headquarter is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Construction of the Vienna International Centre started in 1972 and was completed seven years later.

The VIC, also known locally as "UNO City", was officially inaugurated on 23 August 1979.

Today, around 5,000 employees from more than 125 countries are working to improve the lives of people around the world through the United Nations family of organizations and agencies in Vienna.

The public are being invited to come and see inside the VIC Vienna International Centre as part of its 40 th anniversary events this year.

An Open House Day will be held on Sunday 8 September, from 14:00 to 17:00.

A varied programme of information and entertainment will provide visitors with an insight into the world of the United Nations family in Vienna.

There will be exhibitions, films and presentations about the work of the organizations based in the VIC.

The spectrum of topics covered by the Vienna-based UN organizations ranges

from drug control and crime prevention to the peaceful uses of outer space;

from industrial development to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and banning nuclear weapons tests;

from supporting refugees to international trade law, and the protection of the environment in the Danube basin and the Carpathian mountains.

Since 2015, the VIC has been climate neutral. Among its 2,500 parking spaces are electric vehicle charging stations powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

To enter the grounds of the Vienna International Centre, all visitors will have to pass a security check and show a valid official identification document (national ID card, passport or driving licence; a paper copy or a photo of the ID is not acceptable).

More information about the 40th anniversary celebrations is available here.