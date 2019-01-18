Article Tools

Visit the United Nations Family in Vienna and Get to Know Its Members

Published: January 18, 2019; 21:08 · (Vindobona)

Are you a committed citizen and want to learn how the United Nations works? Would you like to find out more about how the UN made its home in Vienna, one of the four global UN headquarters?

Are you curious about what the United Nations are doing to make a better world? Visit the UN while in Vienna! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Herbert Ortner, Vienna, Austria [CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

Get a glimpse of how more than 190 nations work together to promote peace, sustainable development and human rights across the globe. Visit the Vienna International Centre (VIC), also known as 'UNO City', for a unique opportunity to experience the United Nations.

You have 2 Options:

1) Individual Visitors

Individual visitors and small groups…

This article includes a total of 941 words.

or Log In

UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNCITRAL United Nations, SEforALL Sustainable Energy for All Initiative, IOM International Organization for Migration, UNPA United Nations Postal Administration, UNHCR United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNLOPS Vienna - United Nations Liaison Office for Peace and Security in Vienna, ICPDR International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River, UNRoD UN Register of Damage Caused by Wall-Construction in Occupied Palestinian Territory, UNODA United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, INCB International Narcotics Control Board, CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, UNOOSA United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UN United Nations, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNSCEAR United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation
