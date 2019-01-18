Visit the United Nations Family in Vienna and Get to Know Its Members

Are you curious about what the United Nations are doing to make a better world? Visit the UN while in Vienna! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Herbert Ortner, Vienna, Austria [CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

Get a glimpse of how more than 190 nations work together to promote peace, sustainable development and human rights across the globe. Visit the Vienna International Centre (VIC), also known as 'UNO City', for a unique opportunity to experience the United Nations.

You have 2 Options:

1) Individual Visitors

Individual visitors and small groups…