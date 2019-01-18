Vienna International Centre Celebrates 40th Anniversary in 2019

Vienna International Centre Celebrates 40th Anniversary / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV): one of the four headquarters of the United Nations. Provides common services to the VIC-based organizations. The Director-General of UNOV represents the Secretary-General in dealings with the host country and diplomatic missions in Vienna.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO): the specialized agency helping developing countries alleviate poverty by enhancing the productive capacities of their small and medium-sized industries. UNIDO works to improve the quality of life of the world's poor by drawing on its combined global resources and expertise in poverty reduction, trade capacity-building and promoting renewable sources of energy.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA): the international organization for cooperation in the nuclear field. The Agency works with its Member States and multiple partners worldwide to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC): from its headquarters at the Vienna International Centre and through a network of field offices around the world, UNODC helps Member States to reduce their vulnerability to drugs and crime, corruption and terrorism and to promote security and justice for all. The normative instruments include three drug control treaties, the UN Convention against Corruption and the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime with its supplementary Protocols on migrant smuggling, the human trafﬁcking and ﬁrearms control. There are also 16 international instruments to counter terrorism. As crime trends evolve, UNODC adapts in order to help States address new challenges like cyber-crime, identity-related theft, environmental crime, and piracy.

The United Nations Information Service (UNIS) Vienna: provides public information support to the substantive programmes of the United Nations based in Vienna. UNIS also communicates the activities and concerns of the United Nations to the four countries it serves - Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia, as one of the network of 63 UN Information Centres around the world.

The Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO PrepCom): preparing for the implementation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which bans all nuclear weapons test explosions on the planet's surface, in the atmosphere, underwater and underground. CTBTO is establishing a global verification regime with 337 monitoring sites to ensure that no nuclear explosion goes undetected. The monitoring data are also used for non-verification purposes such as tsunami warnings and global radiation monitoring.

The International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR): promotes and coordinates sustainable and equitable water management for the benefit of the Danube River Basin countries, based on the Danube River Protection Convention.

The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB): independent expert body to promote Governments' compliance with the provisions of the international drug control conventions. INCB works towards ensuring the availability of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for medical and scientific purposes while preventing diversion to illicit channels and abuse. The Board monitors national controls over precursor chemicals used in the illicit manufacturing of drugs and assists Governments in preventing the diversion of precursors.

Sustainable Energy for All Initiative (SEforALL): is a global platform working to achieve universal access to sustainable energy, as a contribution to a cleaner, just and prosperous world for all. The initiative brings together thousands of partners from the public sector, private sector and civil society.

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL): promotes world trade by working to harmonize the relevant national regulations. Its aim is to remove or reduce legal obstacles to the ﬂow of international trade and progressively modernize trade laws. UNCITRAL develops conventions, model laws and rules as well as legal and legislative guides in areas such as arbitration and Conciliation; online dispute resolution; electronic commerce; insolvency law and security interests.

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA): promotes international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space for social and economic development, particularly for the benefit of developing countries. Other issues on the agenda include space debris, the use of nuclear power sources in outer space, international response to the threat of asteroid impact and implementation of the legal regime in outer space. Given the inherent global nature and reach of space activities, space science and technology play an ideal role in providing solutions to global problems. The Office discharges the Secretary-General's responsibility under international space law, including the maintenance of the Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space, which serves as the central depository of information provided by Member States and international organizations on their satellites.

Secretariat of the Carpathian Convention - UN Environment: promotes international cooperation for the protection and sustainable development of the Carpathians, Europe's largest transboundary mountain region, based on the Carpathian (Kyiv) Convention. The office coordinates the implementation of UN Environment's Programme of Work in South East Europe and supports UN Environment's work on mountain ecosystem across the globe.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): monitors the implementation of the relevant asylum laws in Austria according to the Geneva Refugee Convention and makes suggestions on refugee related questions to the authorities.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM): is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It provides services and advice to governments and migrants. IOM Vienna currently consists of the IOM Country Office for Austria and the Regional Office for South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

United Nations Liaison Office for Peace and Security in Vienna (UNLOPS Vienna): The UN Department of Political Affairs established the United Nations Liaison Office for Peace and Security in the United Nations Office at Vienna on 1 October 2016. The Liaison Office is also representing the UN Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Field Support. It primarily aims at strengthening the cooperation between the represented departments and the OSCE in the peace and security area in order to advance the Secretary-General's objective of strengthening partnerships under Chapter VIII, which he most recently echoed in his report on the Future of UN Peace Operations. The Liaison Office, located on UNOV/UNODC premises, also, on behalf of or at the request of DPA/DPKO/DFS, participate in official meetings organized by UNODC and other international organizations present in Vienna, while ensuring effective information sharing on issues related to peace and security with all Vienna-based UN presences, including with UNODC.

The United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR): assesses and reports on levels and effects of exposure to ionizing radiation. Over the decades that followed, UNSCEAR became the ofﬁcial international authority on the levels and effects of ionizing radiation, used for peaceful as well as military purposes and derived from natural as well as man-made sources.

The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) Vienna Office: facilitates closer cooperation and effective interaction in all areas of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control.

The United Nations Register of Damage Caused by the Construction of the Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (UNRoD): keeps documentary record of the damage resulting from the construction of the Wall by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem.

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA): issues United Nations stamps in Vienna visualizing subjects such as human rights, the environment, endangered species and peace.