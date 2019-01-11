Sponsored
Meet Austria's New Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Ms. Gabriela Sellner
Published: January 11, 2019; 17:44 · (Vindobona)
Following her appointment by the Austrian Council of Ministers in April last year, Dr.a Gabriela Sellner has now been accredited as Head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations (Vienna), IAEA, UNIDO and CTBTO.
Following the presentation of the credentials on 5 December 2018, Gabriela Sellner, met the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.
