Meet Austria's New Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna: H.E. Ms. Gabriela Sellner

Published: January 11, 2019; 17:44 · (Vindobona)

Following her appointment by the Austrian Council of Ministers in April last year, Dr.a Gabriela Sellner has now been accredited as Head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations (Vienna), IAEA, UNIDO and CTBTO.

The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Austria to the United Nations (Vienna), H.E. Ms. Gabriela Sellner, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Austria to the International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Ms. Gabriela Sellner, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary,

Following the presentation of the credentials on 5 December 2018, Gabriela Sellner, met the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

During her career, Ms.…

