UN Gets Christmas Tree from the City of Vienna - The VIC Will Be 40 Years Old in 2019
Published: 1 hour ago; 00:07 · (Vindobona)
Every year the Viennese city administration provides the VIC - Vienna International Centre (UNO-City) with a Christmas tree, punch, zither music and a gingerbread craft station to create a pre-Christmas atmosphere.
A Christmas tree like this, but not as big as the largest in Germany, was set up in the foyer of the VIC Vienna International Centre. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GuntramS [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]This article includes a total of 82 words.
The annual Christmas tree was solemnly illuminated in the presence of Martin Nesirky, Director of the UN Information System, Ambassador Gabrielle Sellner of the Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations in Vienna and Alena Sirka-Bred of the Vienna City Administration.
By the way, 2019 will be dedicated to the Vienna International Center, which will celebrate its 40th…
