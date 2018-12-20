Sponsored
Article Tools

UN Gets Christmas Tree from the City of Vienna - The VIC Will Be 40 Years Old in 2019

Published: 1 hour ago; 00:07 · (Vindobona)

Every year the Viennese city administration provides the VIC - Vienna International Centre (UNO-City) with a Christmas tree, punch, zither music and a gingerbread craft station to create a pre-Christmas atmosphere.

A Christmas tree like this, but not as big as the largest in Germany, was set up in the foyer of the VIC Vienna International Centre. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / GuntramS [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The annual Christmas tree was solemnly illuminated in the presence of Martin Nesirky, Director of the UN Information System, Ambassador Gabrielle Sellner of the Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations in Vienna and Alena Sirka-Bred of the Vienna City Administration.

By the way, 2019 will be dedicated to the Vienna International Center, which will celebrate its 40th…

This article includes a total of 82 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Gabrielle Sellner, Martin Nesirky, VIC Vienna International Centre, Alena Sirka-Bred
Featured
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter