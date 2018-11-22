Sponsored
Article Tools
Vienna Service Office - Connecting the City of Vienna with UNO CITY for 30 Years
Published: Yesterday; 08:45 · (Vindobona)
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Service Office in the UNO City, Director General of UNOV, Yury Fedotov and the new Mayor Michael Ludwig confirmed the good and close cooperation between the City of Vienna and the local UN organisations.
Mayor Michael Ludwig (left) and Yuri Fedotov, Director General of UNOV. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / PID/JobstThis article includes a total of 723 words.
For 30 years now, the Vienna Service Office (VSO) in the UNO City has been offering free services for employees of UN organisations and their family members in its Vienna branch.
"Vienna is proud of its UNO CITY. It makes me proud to be here in Vienna home to one of the four headquarters of the United Nations - the only one within the European Union. We are aware that this is…
Fast News Search