40 Years of the UN in Vienna - The Tireless Commitment of António Guterres
Published: 4 hours ago; 08:15 · (Vindobona)
UN Secretary General António Guterres completed a busy programme when he came to Vienna for the 40th anniversary celebrations and the R20 Austria World Summit. The VIC Vienna International Centre is the place where, with the help of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the 193 member states, 15 Vienna-based UN organisations and more than 5000 people from 125 countries from around the world are bound together.
Guterres celebrating 40 Years of the UN in Vienna: "Societies today are multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-cultural. And that is a richness, not a threat". / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
UN Secretary General António Guterres had a few exhausting days in Vienna before he attended other events in Germany and was awarded the prestigious Charlemagne Prize in Aachen.
Meeting with Alexander Van der Bellen
On Monday afternoon Guterres met Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for a half-hour discussion at the…
