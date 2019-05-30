Sponsored
Article Tools
40 Years of the UN in Vienna - Guterres, Kneissl and Ludwig at Ceremony
Published: 8 minutes ago; 22:47 · (Vindobona)
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the VIC Vienna International Centre (UNO-City), UN Secretary General António Guterres, former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig attended a ceremony at the Vienna headquarters of the United Nations.
UN Secretary-General Guterres, Foreign Minister Kneissl and Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig at the 40th anniversary ceremony of UNO-City (from left to right: Ludwig, Guterrres, Kneissl) / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)This article includes a total of 407 words.
"I remember 23 August 1979 very well when I entered this building at the age of 14. It was the most modern and largest building I have ever seen in Vienna. Over the years it has been topped by other buildings in Vienna, but its importance has remained unsurpassed. Later I was allowed to work here and learn Arabic", Karin Kneissl told of her personal memories.
"Over the years, it…
Fast News Search