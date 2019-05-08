Sponsored
Article Tools
40 Years of the Vienna International Centre
Published: Yesterday; 08:00 · (Vindobona)
The United Nations headquarters in Vienna is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of diplomacy in Vienna. The VIC Vienna International Centre, also known locally as "UNO City", was officially inaugurated on 23 August 1979. Today, more than 5,000 employees from more than 125 countries are working to improve the lives of people around the world through the United Nations family of organizations and agencies in Vienna.
The Vienna International Centre consists of six office towers, the tallest of which stands at 120 metres, and two conference buildings. / Picture: © Vindobona.orgThis article includes a total of 218 words.
In 1966, the Government of Austria offered to construct an international centre in Vienna for the United Nations system.
One year later, the government and the City of Vienna jointly chose a site on the left bank of the River Danube for the new international hub in Vienna.
Architects worldwide competed in an international design competition and Austrian architect Johann…
Fast News Search