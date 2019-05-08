40 Years of the Vienna International Centre

The Vienna International Centre consists of six office towers, the tallest of which stands at 120 metres, and two conference buildings. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

In 1966, the Government of Austria offered to construct an international centre in Vienna for the United Nations system.

One year later, the government and the City of Vienna jointly chose a site on the left bank of the River Danube for the new international hub in Vienna.

Architects worldwide competed in an international design competition and Austrian architect Johann…