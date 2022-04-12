Sponsored Content
Solidarity With All Refugees: Integration House Calls for Refugee Ball 2022
After a one-year break, the City of Vienna and Integrationshaus are once again inviting to the annual Vienna Refugee Ball. The event, which will take place on April 23, aims to draw attention to current problems in the refugee issue and collect donations that will benefit the non-profit organization Integrationshaus.
The Vienna Refugee Ball will take place on April 23. / Picture: © Peter Horn
The Viennese Refugee Ball will take place this year for the 28th time at the Vienna City Hall after a one-year Covid-19-related break. The ball, which is organized by Integrationshaus and the Vienna City Government, is fully dedicated to solidarity with all refugees, no matter where they come from and no matter what brings them to Austria. Integrationshaus is an organization that deals with the reception and integration of refugees in Austria. …
