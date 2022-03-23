Concordia Ball 2022 - The Journalists’ Summer Ball
A highlight in the Viennese ball season awaits us this year in May. The annual Concordia Ball, an event organized by and for journalists and friends of free expression, opens the gates of the Vienna City Hall and welcomes all to have a nice evening of dancing and joy.. If you want to know when and where the Journalists' Ball will take place, read on!
The annual Vienna Concordia Ball is just around the corner. Those who can't wait to dance again should keep May 20 in mind. As every year, the ball will take place in Vienna's City Hall and invites its guests for a pleasurable dance or valuable conversations in the arcaded courtyard.
The ball, which was first held in 1863 by the Viennese Journalists' and Writers' Association Concordia, is an integral part of the Viennese ball season.
Johann Strauss himself composed a waltz called "Morgenblätter" for this special occasion at the initial event, and it continues to delight the dancing guests to this day. Thus, the motto of this year's ball is "Morgen Blätter Walzer" (Morning Leaves Waltz), in allusion to this work by the grand master.
The original host of the ball, is still active today and still operates under the name Concordia Press Club. The organization aims to protect freedom of speech and press in Austria and is committed to high-quality and independent journalism.
Due to this background, the Concordia Ball is also particularly known as a journalist event, where the scene meets and spends a glamorous evening together.
Like so many other events, the Corona virus lies like a big shadow over the ball. The last two years, unfortunately, it had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but the organizers are optimistic. Nevertheless, the event team points out that the ball can only take place if the official regulations allow it.
However, all tickets remain valid for the alternate date and a refund of the ticket price is possible without further ado. Nevertheless, let's hope for the best, because in times like these, everyone can use an evening full of dancing, joy and pleasant people.
Event: Concordia Ball 2022
Location: Vienna City Hall - Vienna City Hall
Entrance Tickets: € 95,00
Ticket Link: https://shop.concordiaball.at/jart/prj3/jart_ticket/app/order.jartc?lang=en
Dress Code:
- Ladies: Floor-length evening dresses
- Gentlemen: Dark tuxedo, tails, dinner jacket or military uniform
Event Link: https://www.concordiaball.at/index.html