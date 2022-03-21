Austria's Persian Community Celebrated Iranian New Year Nouruz

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: March 21, 2022; 18:58 ♦ (Vindobona)

As every year, the Persian community of Vienna celebrates the New Year's festival Nouruz. The family festival is considered the beginning of the new Persian year and at the same time marks the beginning of spring. We wish you all a wonderful festivity!

A typical table at a Nouruz feast. / Picture: © Pejman Akbarzadeh

All over the world, the Persian Nouruz festival is celebrated this year on March 21st, which in Iranian culture initiates the new year and spring.

The festival, which has been an international holiday since 2010 by the decision of the 64th General Assembly of the United Nations, has been celebrated for 3000 years and by over 300 million people worldwide.

The international center of the Persian community is located in the Balkan Peninsula, the Black Sea region, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East. The New Year is always celebrated on March 20 or 21 and follows a long tradition.

Thus, the festival is also celebrated by the Farsi-speaking community in Vienna, which counts nearly 25,000 heads and is constantly growing.

The term "Nouruz" translates appropriately as "New Day," because the festival is celebrated at the exact same time of day and night. The festivities focus, among other things, on the Haft Sin. These symbolize seven elements, all beginning with the letter "S", which adorn the tablecloth of the festival. These seven elements are composed of:

  • Sabze (wheat, barley or lentil sprouts)
  • Samanou (wheat porridge)
  • Sendsched (flour berries)
  • Sir (garlic)
  • Serkeh (vinegar)
  • Somagh (a mixture of spices)
  • Sib (apple)

Also, on a traditional Nouruz table are a mirror, goldfish, a bowl of traditional sweets, nuts, pistachios and dried fruits. Green plants and eggs serve as symbols of life, continuity and eternity in the family celebration. Each celebration has its personal touch and each table looks different.

Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Imran Khan Meets With Alexander Schallenberg in Pakistan (March 18)
Energy Supply: Liquefied Natural Gas from Qatar, Instead of Pipeline Gas from Russia (March 11)
Lunar New Year 2022: Austria's Chinese Community Welcomes the Year of the Tiger (February 3)
Read More
Nouruz Festival, Iran, Farsi
Featured
How Russian State-Controlled Media Use Disinformation Campaigns to Influence Democratic Processes in Austria and Beyond
How Gazprom Helps the Kremlin to Manipulate Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter