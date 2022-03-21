Austria's Persian Community Celebrated Iranian New Year Nouruz
As every year, the Persian community of Vienna celebrates the New Year's festival Nouruz. The family festival is considered the beginning of the new Persian year and at the same time marks the beginning of spring. We wish you all a wonderful festivity!
All over the world, the Persian Nouruz festival is celebrated this year on March 21st, which in Iranian culture initiates the new year and spring.
The festival, which has been an international holiday since 2010 by the decision of the 64th General Assembly of the United Nations, has been celebrated for 3000 years and by over 300 million people worldwide.
The international center of the Persian community is located in the Balkan Peninsula, the Black Sea region, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East. The New Year is always celebrated on March 20 or 21 and follows a long tradition.
Thus, the festival is also celebrated by the Farsi-speaking community in Vienna, which counts nearly 25,000 heads and is constantly growing.
The term "Nouruz" translates appropriately as "New Day," because the festival is celebrated at the exact same time of day and night. The festivities focus, among other things, on the Haft Sin. These symbolize seven elements, all beginning with the letter "S", which adorn the tablecloth of the festival. These seven elements are composed of:
- Sabze (wheat, barley or lentil sprouts)
- Samanou (wheat porridge)
- Sendsched (flour berries)
- Sir (garlic)
- Serkeh (vinegar)
- Somagh (a mixture of spices)
- Sib (apple)
Also, on a traditional Nouruz table are a mirror, goldfish, a bowl of traditional sweets, nuts, pistachios and dried fruits. Green plants and eggs serve as symbols of life, continuity and eternity in the family celebration. Each celebration has its personal touch and each table looks different.