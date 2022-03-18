Sponsored Content
Cultural Diplomacy: Year of Literature to Improve International Networking of Austrian Authors
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:13 ♦ (Vindobona)
Cultural diplomacy reveals the soul of a nation and does play an important role. The Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs is launching the International Year of Literature to promote dialogue projects with Austrian authors abroad and thus position them more internationally.
The Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs is launching the International Year of Literature. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Cultural diplomacy is a branch of public diplomacy that involves the exchange of ideas, information, art, language, and other aspects of culture between nations and their peoples to promote mutual understanding. Cultural diplomacy reveals the soul of a nation and does play an important role.…
