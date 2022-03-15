Space Diplomacy: UNOOSA and EUSPA Sign Agreement on Cooperation
The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) to support United Nations Member States, UNOOSA said. The cooperation will allow to make benefits of space technologies available to every country and everyone on a global scale.
This partnership builds on the common goals for sustainable development across space activities, space technology, data and services. UNOOSA and EUSPA will conduct studies that will evaluate user needs jointly before improved capacity-building can start.…
