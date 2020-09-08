Sponsored Content
UN Office for Outer Space Affairs: The Space4Youth Competition Winners Are...
Around 400 young people from 70 countries participated in the second Space4Youth Competition, whose winners have now been announced by UNOOSA and the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC).
Winners of 2nd Space4Youth competition announced by the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs and the Space Generation Advisory Council. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Anonymous/Unknown author / Public Domain
The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) have announced the winners of the second Space4Youth Competition.
For this edition, young people from all over the world were asked to come up with ideas and examples from their communities to leverage space for Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action.
