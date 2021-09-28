Sponsored Content
United Nations Vienna: Newton's Space Sapling Planted
The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs was provided with a special apple tree grown from seeds which were taken into space, and the Ambassador of the UK, Corinne Kitsell and UNOOSA Director Simonetta Di Pippo planted the sapling which can be seen by visitors to the Space Exhibition at the VIC.
Eight saplings grown from pips taken from Isaac Newton’s apple tree and flown in space by ESA astronaut Tim Peake have already been planted across the UK and Europe. / Picture: © ESA - European Space Agency
A special apple tree grown from seeds which were taken into space, was planted in the grounds of the Vienna International Centre (VIC) to inspire future generations of space scientists.
The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) was provided with the tree and the Ambassador of the United Kingdom (UK), Corinne Kitsell and UNOOSA Director Simonetta Di Pippo planted the sapling which can be seen by visitors to the Space Exhibition at the VIC.
