Sponsored Content
City Diplomacy: What Connects the German-Speaking Capitals Berlin, Bern and Vienna
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 16 minutes ago; 18:34 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller, Mayor of Bern Alec von Graffenried, and Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig met in Vienna to exchange experiences and learn from each other. The three mayors drew up a joint declaration that addressed climate change, affordable housing, economic resiliency from the COVID-19 pandemic, and democracy and the rule of law.
Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller (left), Mayor of Bern Alec von Graffenried (right), and Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig (center) signed a joint declaration in Vienna. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller, Mayor of Bern Alec von Graffenried, and Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig met in Vienna at the invitation of Mayor Ludwig to exchange experiences. The goal is to learn from each other. Common focus areas were the effects of the pandemic on the work environment, job opportunities for younger and older people, and affordable housing as a core municipal task. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Van der Bellen on Afghanistan: "Deportations are contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights" (August 17)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content