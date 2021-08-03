Sponsored Content
Economic Opportunity: Malaysian-Austrian Joint Statement on Cooperation
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:04 ♦ (Vindobona)
Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali met with the Austrian Minister of the Economy Margarete Schramböck. The pair discussed cooperation in the high-tech industry, education and more. The two ministers also signed a joint statement, affirming Malaysia and Austria's intention of further economic cooperation.
Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali (left) and Austrian Minister of the Economy Margarete (right) Schramböck displaying a joint statement on cooperation. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / Philipp Hartberger
Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali was recently received by Austrian Minister of the Economy Margarete Schramböck.
