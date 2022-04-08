Sponsored Content
International Romani Day: Raising Awareness Against a Special Form of Racism
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:47 ♦ (Vindobona)
Today is the International Roma Day. This population group has been persecuted for centuries. Today's day is intended in particular to draw attention to the discrimination and persecution of Roma and at the same time to celebrate the culture of this ethnic minority. The European Union debated yesterday as a sign of today's day of action about the marginalization of Romani people.
The Romani flag is the worldwide symbol of the Romani people. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /AdiJapan, Public domain
International Romani Day is a worldwide day of action to draw attention to the situation of the Romani people, especially their discrimination and persecution. At the same time, this Action day celebrates the culture of this ethnic minority. It has been held annually on April 8 since 1990.
The April 8 date commemorates the beginnings of the Romani civil rights movement with the…
