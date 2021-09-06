Sponsored Content
Women on the Boards of Austrian Listed Companies: Only 14 out of 192
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: September 6, 2021; 13:32 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
A study shows that women are still significantly underrepresented on the boards of Austrian companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The number of female board members in Austria's listed companies has decreased by one woman compared to the beginning of 2021, leaving the total at 14 out of 192. Read more about the details of the study.
Then as now: only 7.3 percent of Austrian board positions at listed companies are held by women. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Center for Jewish History NYC, Public domain
A study shows that women are still severely underrepresented on the boards of companies in Austria. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content