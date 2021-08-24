Sponsored Content
Austrian Business Agency: René Tritscher Succeeds René Siegl
René Tritscher has succeeded René Siegl as the new Managing Director of the Austrian Business Agency (ABA). Read about Mr. Tritscher's views on the future of the agency, as well as his previous experience working for ABA - WORK in AUSTRIA and the Austrian Economic League (Österreichischer Wirtschaftsbund).
New Managing Director of ABA René Tritscher: "As a business promotion agency, our objective is to actively attract foreign firms to Austria and thus expand and strengthen the competitiveness of the country as a business and work location." / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency / Wilke
René Tritscher has succeeded René Siegl as the new Managing Director of the Austrian Business Agency (ABA). Mr. Siegl served as Managing Director for over 24 years.
Since the end of 2019, Mr. Tritscher was the head of WORK in AUSTRIA, the specialized department of ABA assisting companies in recruiting skilled workers. He also previously held the position of Secretary-General of the Austrian Economic League (“Österreichischer Wirtschaftsbund”). ABA believes that Mr. Tritscher’s prior experience has provided him with an accurate understanding of the needs of companies. …
