Sponsored Content
Casinos Austria International in Japan: Casino Resort Milestone Completed
Sponsored Content
CAI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Casinos Austria AG, has cleared an important hurdle in an elaborate selection process in Japan (Nagasaki Prefecture) for one of the three casino licenses to be awarded.
Casinos Austria’s CEO Bettina Glatz-Kremsner: “By passing this milestone in the award process in Japan, Casinos Austria International has once again demonstrated the kind of excellent reputation that the company enjoys abroad." / Picture: © CASAG Casinos Austria AG / Photo: Christof Wagner
A major hurdle in an extremely complex selection procedure was cleared: Nagasaki Prefecture (Japan) selected Casinos Austria International (CAI) as a preferred candidate for the development and operation of an Integrated Casino Resort. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Gambling: CEO Neumann Abruptly Left Novomatic (March 2, 2020)
Casinos-Austria Affair: Austria's Previous Finance Minister No Longer Available (November 13, 2019)
Casinos Austria Appoints Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as New CEO (April 6, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content