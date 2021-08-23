Advertise with Vindobona.org

Importance of Economic Relations Between the United States and Austria

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 18:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Austria (AmCham Austria) presented a new study on the importance of economic relations between the United States and Austria. AmCham also provided a position paper with five key recommendations to the Austrian Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Dr. Margarete Schramböck and Secretary-General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal. Read about the findings of the study and AmCham's recommendations.

A study shows that trade in goods between Austria and the USA has increased 150 percent in the last ten years. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The American Chamber of Commerce in Austria (AmCham Austria) presented a new study entitled “Rising Importance and Opportunities of the Austria-U.S. Economic Relationship” during a press conference at the Accenture Future Camp.

The study, conducted by Accenture Austria, shows the resilience of the American-Austrian trade relationship even during the current COVID-19 pandemic and how both countries are benefitting from growing trade activities in the form of value-added and jobs. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
City Diplomacy: What Connects the German-Speaking Capitals Berlin, Bern and Vienna (August 19)
Economic Opportunity: Malaysian-Austrian Joint Statement on Cooperation (August 3)
Pioneering Hydrogen Alliance between the United Arab Emirates and Austria (August 1)
Read More
USA, Taxation, Peter Launsky Tieffenthal, Margarete Schramboeck, Economics, Economic Policy, COVID-19, AmCham American Chamber of Commerce, Accenture
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter