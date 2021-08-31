Sponsored Content
Alfred Stern Takes Over from Rainer Seele as CEO of OMV
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:32 ♦ (Vindobona)
Effective September 1, 2021, Alfred Stern will assume the position as Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV, the Austrian oil and gas group.
Alfred Stern takes over as CEO of OMV. / Picture: © OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Stern was appointed by the OMV Supervisory Board in June 2021 for a three-year period with an extension option for further two years subject to mutual consent.
Alfred Stern is currently OMV Executive Board member for Chemicals & Materials. …
