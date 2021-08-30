ÖBAG: Attorney Edith Hlawati to Succeed Thomas Schmid

PeopleExecutives ♦ Published: August 30, 2021; 13:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Supervisory Board of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) has appointed the internationally recognized business lawyer Dr. Edith Hlawati as the new Chief Executive Officer of ÖBAG. She will succeed Thomas Schmid and take over the management of the state holding on 1 February 2022. Learn more about her and the selection process.

The new CEO of ÖBAG Dr. Edith Hlawati. / Picture: © ÖBAG Österreichische Beteiligungs AG / Georg Wilke

The Supervisory Board of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) has appointed the internationally recognized business lawyer Dr. Edith Hlawati as the new Chief Executive Officer of ÖBAG. She will succeed Thomas Schmid and take over the management of the state holding on 1 February 2022. The decision in favor of Edith Hlawati was made unanimously by the Supervisory Board. …

