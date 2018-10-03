Austrian State and Industrial Holding will be Reorganized Again

Current Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, to become CEO of Austrian State and Industrial Holding / Picture: © BMF - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance

Since the new government took office, the Ministry of Finance has been working on a reform concept for the state holding company. The company manages important holdings of the Republic (for example OMV, Austrian Post, Austrian Telekom and Casinos Austria) and has been operating as ÖIAG's successor under the abbreviation ÖBIB since March 2015.

As the business magazine "Der Trend" reports, the new law on the organization of state shareholdings is currently being sent for review. After a three-week period, it will then be passed by the Council of Ministers and then by parliament.

Instead of the current investment management ÖBIB (Austrian State and Industrial Holding Limited / ÖBIB Österreichische Bundes- und Industriebeteiligungen GmbH), a new holding company in the form of an AG is to be established.

The latter is to play a more active role on the part of the Republic in subsidiary companies, especially OMV, Post, Telekom Austria and Casinos Austria. New additions are Verbund and BIG.

With Thomas Schmid, Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, their future boss has already been confirmed. He will officially take up his job as soon as the law comes into force. According to "Der Trend", the relevant decision-makers in the ÖVP have already given their approval.

The main task of the General Secretariat is defining the strategic objectives and long-term cross-departmental priorities of the Ministry of Finance, as well as their consistent and efficient implementation. To achieve this, the departments of Resource Planning, Multi-Project Management, Internal Audit and Communication report directly to the General Secretariat. The aim of the General Secretariat is to promote forward-looking changes, and to ensure the necessary standards and methods are implemented throughout the organisation.

ÖBIB currently holds an interest in nine companies: the three listed companies OMV, Telekom Austria, as well as Post, and CASAG, APK Pensionskasse, FIMBAG, GKB, IMIB, and Schoeller-Bleckmann GmbH.

31.50% of the Oil producer OMV

28.42% of the Telekom Austria

52.85% of the Österreichische Post

33.20% of the Casinos Austria

29.95% of the APK Pensionskasse, an Austrian pension fund

100% of the IMIB, a real estate and industry holding

100.00% of the GKB Bergbau GmbH, a mining holding

100.00% of the Finanzmarkt Beteiligungs AG (FIMBAG; went into liquidation on July 1, 2016)

100% of the Schoeller-Bleckmann steel mill

The Austrian state holding company Austrian State and Industrial Holding Limited (Österreichische Bundes- und Industriebeteiligungen GmbH) or ÖBIB, is the holding company of the Republic of Austria and represents the ownership interests of the federal government in strategically important shareholdings.

The core duties of ÖBIB consist of investment management, privatization management, the acquisition of shares, the execution of ownership rights and the offering of advice to the Republic of Austria.