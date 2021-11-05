Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume November 29 in Vienna
Diplomacy ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:09 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks between China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Tehran on reviving the Iran nuclear deal will convene in a physical format on 29 November 2021 in Vienna, the EU says.
No U.S. flag is depicted, as the U.S. pulled out of the Iran deal under Donald Trump on May 8, 2018. / Picture: © Iranian and European Union crossed flags by Vindobona.org
The nuclear talks will be chaired, on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.
It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran. …
