Advertise with Vindobona.org

Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume November 29 in Vienna

Diplomacy ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:09 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks between China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Tehran on reviving the Iran nuclear deal will convene in a physical format on 29 November 2021 in Vienna, the EU says.

No U.S. flag is depicted, as the U.S. pulled out of the Iran deal under Donald Trump on May 8, 2018. / Picture: © Iranian and European Union crossed flags by Vindobona.org

The nuclear talks will be chaired, on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the Deputy Secretary General/Political Director of the European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.

It will be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Deepening Relationship with Gulf States: Foreign Minister Linhart in Qatar (October 29)
Iran Nuclear Talks to Continue in Vienna (September 24)
Vienna Hosts Discussion Over Iran Nuclear Agreement (April 12)
IAEA: Interim Solution Found in Nuclear Dispute with Iran (February 22)
Iran Nuclear Agreement: Rouhani and Zarif Met Schallenberg (February 23, 2020)
Read More
USA, UK United Kingdom, Tehran, Russia, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Nuclear Energy Industry, Josep Borrell, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran, JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, EU European Union, Germany, France, Enrique Mora, China, Ali-Akbar Salehi, Ali Bagheri, AEOI Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
U.S. Embassy Vienna: Biden Nominates Victoria Kennedy for Austria Ambassadorship
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
A "Kennedy" Is to Become U.S. Ambassador to Vienna
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
Embassy Building “Palais Nassau” in Russian Possession for 130 Years
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter