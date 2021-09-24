Iran Nuclear Talks to Continue in Vienna
Sponsored Content
Discussions regarding the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, are set to continue in Vienna. This has been confirmed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, also announced to the IAEA Board of Governors that Iran has agreed to allow IAEA inspectors to service the agency’s monitoring and surveillance equipment in Iran and replace their storage media. These developments come as US President Joe Biden has publicly expressed interest in returning to the agreement that his predecessor unilaterally withdrew from.
Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani has been Iran's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations in Vienna since June 30, 2020. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Harald Minich / HBF
Discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the “Iran Nuclear Deal,” are set to continue in Vienna.
From the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg confirmed that talks about the future of the nuclear deal will resume. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
One Million Corona Vaccine Doses for Tehran (September 8)
Sponsored Content
Read More
USA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, UNGA United Nations General Assembly, Nuclear Proliferation, Mohammad Eslami, Joe Biden, JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA - BOG Board of Governors Meeting, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Alexander Schallenberg, Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani
Featured
Sponsored Content