One Million Corona Vaccine Doses for Tehran
Due to the spread of the delta variant, Iran is currently suffering from the fifth and most severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic. To help assist Iran in the fight against the pandemic, Austria is providing the country with one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Austrian Ministers Schallenberg, Nehammer, and Mückstein all expressed their support for the aid package.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "Every vaccination counts in the common fight against the pandemic–we cannot afford any blank spots on the global vaccination map." / Picture: © Iranian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Iran is currently in the midst of the fifth and so far most severe wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austria is helping the crisis-stricken country by sending one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. …
