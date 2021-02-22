IAEA: Interim Solution Found in Nuclear Dispute with Iran
Director General Grossi Grossi traveled to Iran over the weekend to search for a way out of the recently escalated nuclear dispute. The counterparts agreed that Iran continues for up to 3 months to implement fully and without limitation its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA as before. Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg also welcomes the fact that controls on Iran's nuclear program will continue for the time being.
Iran: Nuclear facility inspections continue for now. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]
After all, the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency are allowed to continue monitoring Iran's nuclear facilities.
This was announced by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Vienna after a meeting in Tehran with the local atomic energy agency AEOI Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. …
