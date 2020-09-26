Sponsored Content
Global Nuclear Regulatory Agency Appoints 11 New Members to Board of Governors
The IAEA reports, that eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member Board of Governors for the period 2020-2022.
The newly elected board members are: Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Senegal, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates. (Picture: A Moment of Silence.) / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)
The election took place on Thursday 24 September at the plenary session of the IAEA General Conference.
The newly elected Board members are the following: Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Senegal, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates.
