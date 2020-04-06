IAEA: Rapid Detection of Coronavirus through Nuclear-Derived Technique

The Vienna based IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency is dispatching a first batch of equipment to more than 40 countries to enable them to use a nuclear-derived technique to rapidly detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Dozens of laboratories from more than 40 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America will receive diagnostic machines and kits, reagents and laboratory consumables to speed up national testing, which is crucial in containing the outbreak. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

This emergency assistance is part of the IAEA’s response to requests for support from around 90 Member States in controlling an increasing number of infections worldwide. …

