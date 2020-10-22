Sponsored Content
75 Years of United Nations: UN Flags Illumination on Schwarzenbergplatz
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the Hochstrahlbrunnen on the Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna will be illuminated with the flags of the UN's member countries. Director General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly, and Mayor Michael Ludwig will start the illumination.
The Hochstrahlbrunnen on Schwarzenbergplatz will be illuminated with the flags of UN member countries. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
Three quarters of a century ago the United Nations was founded and every year on October 24 the United Nations Day is celebrated.
The UN World Day, which has been celebrated since 1948, commemorates October 24, 1945, the day on which the Charter of the United Nations came into force. …
