75th Anniversary of the UN: Schallenberg Addresses Member Countries

Published: Yesterday; 14:25

The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is used as a year of reflection for the UN member countries. Nevertheless, current topics and outlooks into the future are dominating the General Assembly at which Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg also delivered his virtual speech.

Federal Minister Schallenberg addressed the 193 member countries of the United Nations virtually. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg addressed the UN General Assembly in a video message.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the debate was held in virtual space this year. Schallenberg recorded his statement for this at the UNO-City in Vienna, one of the four official seats of the United Nations. …

UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UN United Nations, COVID-19, UN General Assembly, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, 75 Years United Nations, Alexander Schallenberg
