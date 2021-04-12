Advertise with Vindobona.org

Vienna Hosts Discussion Over Iran Nuclear Agreement

High representatives of the EU, China, France, Germany, Russia, UK, Iran and the United States have come to Vienna in order to discuss a possible revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran Nuclear Agreement. Although progress was made, the path to a final decision might be long.

Vienna is once again host to international diplomats discussing the Iran Nuclear Agreement. / Picture: © Iranian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Vienna has once again become the center of diplomacy in the past week.

Representatives of the remaining signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had been meeting in Vienna in recent days to discuss reviving it. …

