Schallenberg at FAC: First Meeting With New U.S. Secretary of State
At the EU's Foreign Affairs Council, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his colleagues had the chance to confer with the new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Besides that, the agenda of the Council included targeted sanction against Russian officials and the difficult situations in Myanmar and Hong Kong.
Austria's Foreign Minister at the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
At the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels, in addition to the situation in Myanmar and Hong Kong, the main topic was targeted sanctions under the human rights sanctions regime against Russian officials responsible for the treatment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
In addition, the Vienna nuclear agreement with Iran was on the agenda of the EU27 consultations. …
