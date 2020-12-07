Schallenberg Wants to Work Shoulder to Shoulder with United States

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

At the Foreign Affairs Council of the EU in Brussels the Foreign Ministers discussed transatlantic relations, the continuing tensions with Turkey and current trouble spots such as Ethiopia and Belarus. Austria's Minister Schallenberg hopes for improved relations between the United States and the EU in the near future.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and Austria's counterpart Alexander Schallenberg at the FAC in Brussels. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) on in Brussels focused on transatlantic relations, the continuing tensions with Turkey and current trouble spots such as Ethiopia and Belarus.

Due to Turkey's involvements in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, Syria …

