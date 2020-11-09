US Election: Schallenberg Looks Forward to Continuing Partnership With US
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
After the US Election, Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg wants to continue the good cooperation with the new administration but also emphasizes the importance of having a strong European community that does not need to rely on the US or any other partners.
US and Austrian politicians have met numerous times in recent months. This picture was taken in February 2020, when Schallenberg met Secretary of State Pompeo in Washington. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
After the election thriller in the USA, which resulted in Joe Biden as the next president and Kamala Harris as the first female vice president of the United States, Secretary of State Schallenberg appeals for the use of the noticeable mood of optimism in the USA.
"We look forward to working with the new administration. As Austria and as Europe we will extend our hand across the North Atlantic", said Schallenberg after the election. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Absentee Voting Week for U.S. Elections (September 29)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content