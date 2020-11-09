Advertise with Vindobona.org

US Election: Schallenberg Looks Forward to Continuing Partnership With US

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

After the US Election, Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg wants to continue the good cooperation with the new administration but also emphasizes the importance of having a strong European community that does not need to rely on the US or any other partners.

US and Austrian politicians have met numerous times in recent months. This picture was taken in February 2020, when Schallenberg met Secretary of State Pompeo in Washington. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

After the election thriller in the USA, which resulted in Joe Biden as the next president and Kamala Harris as the first female vice president of the United States, Secretary of State Schallenberg appeals for the use of the noticeable mood of optimism in the USA.

"We look forward to working with the new administration. As Austria and as Europe we will extend our hand across the North Atlantic", said Schallenberg after the election. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Absentee Voting Week for U.S. Elections (September 29)
US Ambassador Trevor Traina: Relations with Austria Stronger Than Ever (August 20)
Visit of US Secretary of State to Austria Results in a Joint Declaration by Austria and the United States (August 17)
Read More
US Elections 2020, Nuclear Proliferation, Foreign Relations, EU European Union, Alexander Schallenberg, USA
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter