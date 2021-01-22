New US Presidency: Austria and EU Welcome New Chapter
Sponsored Content
Joe Biden, as new President of the United States, and Kamala Harris, as new Vice President, were inaugurated on January 20, 2021. The reactions from politicians throughout the European Union and Austria to the inauguration and the President's first acts were filled with hope and positivity.
Joe Biden is the new President of the United States. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard" from Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va. / Public domain
Joe Biden was inaugurated as the United States' 46th President on January 20, 2021.
Prior to Biden, Kamala Harris, the first ever female Vice President, was inaugurated.
In the EU and Austria, the hopes for good relations to the new government of the US are high, which is also reflected in the reactions to Biden's first deeds as President of the United States of America. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Eurochambres President Demands Repositioning of EU (January 11)
US Election: Schallenberg Looks Forward to Continuing Partnership With US (November 9, 2020)
Ambassadors Traina and Turner at Austrian Media Days (September 24, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content