New US Presidency: Austria and EU Welcome New Chapter

More+Events ♦ Published: January 22, 2021; 11:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

Joe Biden, as new President of the United States, and Kamala Harris, as new Vice President, were inaugurated on January 20, 2021. The reactions from politicians throughout the European Union and Austria to the inauguration and the President's first acts were filled with hope and positivity.

Joe Biden is the new President of the United States. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard" from Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va. / Public domain

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the United States' 46th President on January 20, 2021.

Prior to Biden, Kamala Harris, the first ever female Vice President, was inaugurated.

In the EU and Austria, the hopes for good relations to the new government of the US are high, which is also reflected in the reactions to Biden's first deeds as President of the United States of America. …

