IAEA On The Current Status of Ukraine's Nuclear Security
The Russian aggression on Ukraine threatens Ukraine's nuclear security. A watchful IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely and expressed concern.
A watchful IAEA is monitoring nuclear safety issues in Ukraine very closely. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens Ukraine's nuclear security. The country has a large nuclear infrastructure with 15 nuclear reactors. The safety of these nuclear power plants is in danger and is threatened by the Russian military operations. The IAEA is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expressed concern.
