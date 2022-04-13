Sponsored Content
IAEA Supports Radiation Protection in Medical Procedures
Published: Yesterday; 21:15
The IAEA supports efforts and is raising awareness of radiation protection in medical procedures. The benefits of nuclear technology enable great technological advances.
The IAEA at the VIC supports efforts to improve nuclear technology everywhere. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
The use of image-guided minimally invasive procedures is increasing around the world because they are less risky than traditional surgical procedures, with shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times.
According to the latest available data, 24 million such procedures were performed in 2020, up sixfold from a decade earlier. …
