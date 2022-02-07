IAEA to Assess Safety of Japan Dumping Fukushima's Radioactive Cooling Water into Sea

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will go to Japan to conduct a review of the safety of the Japanese government's decision to dump radioactive cooling water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the ocean. Read about the review and who opposes Japan's decision.

A team of IAEA experts will assess the safety of dumping the cooling water form Fukushima's nuclear reactors into the ocean. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Flickr / IAEA Imagebank / Greg Webb, CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is headquartered in Vienna, plans to send experts to Japan to help assess the safety of Japan’s decision to dump radioactive cooling water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company’s (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS) into the sea.

The team of experts will be led by Mr. Gustavo Caruso, the Director and Coordinator of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security at the IAEA. …

