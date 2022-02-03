Sponsored Content
Austria Promises Legal Action After EU Commission's Nuclear Energy Decision
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 15:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria has vowed to take legal action against the European Commission after it decided to include nuclear energy and natural gas as sustainable investments under the EU Taxonomy Regulation. Read what the Austrian president, chancellor, and climate minister said about this decision.
Austrian Minister for Climate Action Leonore Gewessler: "Austria resolutely rejects this greenwashing of nuclear power." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Barna Rovács (Rovibroni), CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
The Austrian government has expressed strong opposition to the European Commission’s decision to define nuclear energy and natural gas as sustainable investments under the EU Taxonomy Regulation, accusing the Commission of “greenwashing.”
Regarding the decision, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen stated that “the EU Commission is sending the wrong signal.” …
