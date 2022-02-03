Sponsored Content
French Ambassador to Austria: Positions on Migration, EU-Balkan Enlargement and Nuclear Energy Incompatible
Ambassador Gilles Pécout presented France's Presidency program to the EU Committee of the Austrian Federal Council (Bundesrat). Pécout also mentioned challenges of the French Council Presidency, especially in points where Austria has a different position. The tensions between France and Austria regarding the different positions on nuclear energy, migration and EU enlargement are respected but currently remain unresolved.
H.E. Ambassador Gilles Pécout is aware of the different positions on nuclear energy, migration and EU enlargement. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF and Lukas Hardt-Stremayr
A sovereign Europe with economic growth and common values is at the center of his country's presidency, said French Ambassador to Austria Gilles Pécout in the EU Committee of the Federal Council.
He presented the priorities of the current French presidency to the regional representatives, stressing that these are not France's priorities in Europe, but Europe's priorities.
He said he was also aware of the challenges, such as the different positions on nuclear energy, migration and EU enlargement.
"Relance, Puissance, Appartenance" would be the French motto. …
