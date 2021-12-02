Austro-French Vaccine Company Valneva's Covid-19 Jab under EU Review

EMA European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee has started a rolling review of VLA2001, a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Valneva. (Picture: EMA Headquarters in Amsterdam) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ceescamel, CC BY-SA 4.0

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of VLA2001, its whole-virus inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Valneva remains focused on achieving regulatory approvals of VLA2001 following its positive Phase 3 trial results. …