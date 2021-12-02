Austro-French Vaccine Company Valneva's Covid-19 Jab under EU Review
Sponsored Content
The EU's medicines agency EMA launched an accelerated review of a Covid-19 vaccine by Austro-French biotech firm Valneva. Recently the European Commission agreed to buy as many as 60 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. The deal would allow EU member states to purchase almost 27 million doses from Valneva in 2022, and an additional 33 million in 2023.
EMA European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee has started a rolling review of VLA2001, a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Valneva. (Picture: EMA Headquarters in Amsterdam) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ceescamel, CC BY-SA 4.0
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of VLA2001, its whole-virus inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Valneva remains focused on achieving regulatory approvals of VLA2001 following its positive Phase 3 trial results. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content