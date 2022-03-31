Sponsored Content
IAEA Director Traveled to Ukraine Regarding Nuclear Safety
Ukraine is ravaged by war and the Russian Invasion threatens due to the fighting the nuclear safety in the eastern European country. IAEA Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, traveled to Ukraine for talks with senior government officials on the planned assistance by IAEA to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities.
IAEA's Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, travels to Ukraine for talks regarding Nuclear Safety. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Cancillería Argentina [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
Ukraine's Nuclear Safety is threatened by the war. The fighting and embroilments of war complicate the ensuring of the safety of nuclear facilities. The IAEA wants to provide technical assistance to prevent a nuclear disaster.
As IAEA's Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, emphasized in a statement, “The military conflict is putting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger. We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond.” …
