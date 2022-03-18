Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants Still Under Control of Russian Forces But Safety Systems Fully Functional IAEA Says

Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plants Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl are still under Russian control, but regulator said, that the Ukrainian staff continued to operate the plants. In the case of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, staff have not been able to rotate for more than three weeks.

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that all safety systems at Zaporizhzhya, the country’s largest nuclear power plant remained fully functional a day after the site lost connection to a third external power line linking it to the national electricity grid, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. It was built by the Soviet Union.

Two off-site power lines, including one on standby, are still available to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and there are no safety concerns, Ukraine’s regulatory authority added.

The NPP has four high voltage (750 kV) power lines plus one on standby. Two of the four were damaged earlier. The Ukrainian regulator said it was still not clear what had caused yesterday’s loss of the third line, but that the two remaining ensure the safe operation of the plant. Like other NPPs in Ukraine and other parts of the world, the plant also has back-up diesel generators in case they are needed. 

