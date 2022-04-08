Sponsored Content
IAEA on the Status of Ukraine's Nuclear Safety
The war in Ukraine threatens the country's nuclear security. Nuclear facilities are becoming the sites of battles with Russian forces. Even as Russian forces reorganize, the IAEA continues to express concern.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the IAEA, announced that the agency is preparing assistance to help Ukraine safeguard its nuclear security. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Nuclear security in Ukraine is threatened by war. The Russian invasion has made it more difficult in recent weeks for the IAEA and Ukrainian regulators to keep the stockpiles at Ukraine's nuclear facilities stable. However, the reorganization of Russian troops is now easing the situation at formerly vulnerable facilities. However, it remains unclear how the situation will develop. …
