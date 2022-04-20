Sponsored Content
IAEA Conference on Enhancing the Sustainability of Nuclear Energy
Sponsored Content
The IAEA is currently holding a conference about enhancing the sustainability of nuclear energy. In the course of the green energy debate, nuclear energy is seen as playing an important role in a low-carbon future.
Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the importance of nuclear energy for a sustainable future. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
There is currently a conference being held by the IAEA on enhancing nuclear energy's sustainability.
The IAEA Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, emphasized, "Finding a more sustainable way to fuel global growth and prosperity is of course one of the greatest challenges we are facing. To make this transition without major disruptions or price spikes like the one we are experiencing now, we will need all low carbon energy sources, including nuclear." …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU Commissioner For Energy in Vienna (April 11)
Explained: Why We Need Space Diplomacy as a Foreign Policy Tool to Keep Outer Space Safe, Secure and Sustainable (March 30)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured