IAEA Conference on Enhancing the Sustainability of Nuclear Energy

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: April 20, 2022; 20:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

The IAEA is currently holding a conference about enhancing the sustainability of nuclear energy. In the course of the green energy debate, nuclear energy is seen as playing an important role in a low-carbon future.

Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the importance of nuclear energy for a sustainable future. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

There is currently a conference being held by the IAEA on enhancing nuclear energy's sustainability.

The IAEA Director-General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, emphasized, "Finding a more sustainable way to fuel global growth and prosperity is of course one of the greatest challenges we are facing. To make this transition without major disruptions or price spikes like the one we are experiencing now, we will need all low carbon energy sources, including nuclear." …

