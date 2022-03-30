Explained: Why We Need Space Diplomacy as a Foreign Policy Tool to Keep Outer Space Safe, Secure and Sustainable
The race for space supremacy, which first began as a competition between the rivals of the First Cold War - the United States and the Soviet Union - and which is now continuing in the Second Cold War between Russia, the United States, China and smaller emerging powers, is intensifying.
"The space race, which began in the mid-20th century as a competition between Cold-War rivals the United States and the Soviet Union, has not only intensified over the years, but also has grown into a much larger phenomenon. Now, nations and private entities are vying for supremacy in space, for varied reasons and through multiple means", according to Bernardino Leon, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.
"This development, in turn, makes it essential for countries around our Earth to keep a constant watch over the final frontier, where more than 3,000 satellites orbit, virtually serving all our needs and interests. Furthermore, short-term strategies are insufficient to maintain security and prosperity in space, which have become important to life on Earth and sensitive to long-term trends, such as militarization and other competitive activities." …
